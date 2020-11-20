Sarah Jessica Parker Wore the Babydoll Shoe Trend Again With This Unexpected Twist
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
Sarah Jessica Parker was a guest at Vogue's Forces of Fashion event this week where she had a conversation with fashion favorite and CFDA award-winning designer Christopher John Rogers. They discussed the unwavering resilience of New York City, which has been a topic of conversation amongst many since the pandemic began. But anyone who was ever worried about New York just needs to take one long hard look at Parker's shoe choices over the past couple of months.
As long as SJP is pulling looks Carrie Bradshaw would be proud of, New York will be fine. Even with nowhere to go, Parker has been wearing statement boots and heels for weeks. She has yet to succumb to Ugg season, at least in public.
Parker's recent go-to shoe seems to be the babydoll shoe trend we've been seeing everywhere. We first noticed her affinity for the babydoll style back in August when she styled a blue SJP pair with a gray Canadian tuxedo. For her Forces of Fashion look Parker chose a louder babydoll shoe covered in glitter that she designed herself and a bright pink dress fittingly by Christopher John Rogers. While her dress is unavailable to purchase at this moment, her exact babydoll shoe is available on Amazon, along with a handful of other similar SJP styles.
Considering the babydoll trend is already everywhere, it's only a matter of time before they're all bedazzled too. If 2020 were an outfit it would involve absolutely no glitter but Parker's looks — and shoes — provide the glimmer this year so desperately needs. And who knows? Maybe if we all ring in 2021 with glitter babydoll shoes, things will finally start looking up.
Get the look:
