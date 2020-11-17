Katie Holmes Just Wore the Most Expensive Version of This Famous Coat That's Everywhere

By Tara Gonzalez
Nov 17, 2020 @ 12:50 pm
Katie Holmes
The other day someone asked me if I had seen the new "Amazon coat" and sent me a TikTok featuring a handful of women walking around in NYC wearing various iterations of a camel colored wool blend coat. Dramatic music played in the background and the voiceover began. It started with: "Where are all these brown coats coming from?" and ended with: "Should I get one?"

A beige, wool-blend coat, also known as a camel coat, is a classic that's been around for years. Some might consider it endlessly on-trend, but the truth is it's basically a tried and true wardrobe essential. Katie Holmes knows this better than anyone and has been wearing the same Nanushka Lana double-breasted coat with her go-to Common Projects sneakers and Evolvetogether mask for weeks. No seriously, she's clearly trying to make outfit repeating a thing, and we're here for it.

But in typical Holmes fashion, the coat doesn't come cheap and is by , which has been spotted on everyone from Kristen Bell to Rihanna. It retails for a cool $935 which makes it by far one of the most expensive "brown coats" out there.

Chances are, none of the ones that starred in the viral TikTok are by Nanushka, but the good news is that Nordstrom currently has hundreds of other options. Nearly all of them are under $150, with some more expensive versions currently hundreds of dollars off. So to answer that TikToker's question at the end of her video: Yes, she does need a camel coat. We all do.

