Cameron Diaz Mismatched 4 Chaotic Accessories Inspired by Other Celebrities
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
Cameron Diaz has been reading Look of the Day.
At least, that's what her outfit from yesterday is telling us, seeing as how it features four different accessories inspired by four different celebrities who feature heavily on this column. On a walk through West Hollywood in L.A., the Charlie's Angels star wore a black long-sleeved tee, light-wash jeans, and white sneakers. But it was her add-ons that really made her look stand out.
Diaz's massive sunglasses drew plenty of attention especially as we're most accustomed to seeing the style on Jennifer Lopez, queen of the shield shade. Lopez even designed a line of sunglasses in the style in collaboration with Quay, and clearly influenced Diaz who wore a red-lensed pair from an unknown brand.
Below Diaz's sunglasses was her mask — a black disposable one that reminds us so much of Katie Holmes's new everyday style. While Diaz's black mask lacks the small, upper-left hand text that's signature of Holmes's Evolvetogether go-to, the breathable and skin-friendly style is still an easy, essential add-on to any outfit and is going for less than 20 cents apiece on Amazon right now.
In her arms, Diaz carried two very notable pieces: a straw bag that may very well have been influenced by the Jacquemus tote that went viral this summer, as seen on Brie Larson and many others, and a bottle in the crook of her elbow. We'll give Diaz the benefit of the doubt and assume its just water she's carrying, but if it turned out to be a bottle of Avaline Red Blend — the latest addition to her organic wine company's portfolio — we wouldn't be surprised. Who wouldn't want to channel Rihanna's most famous accessory of the wine glass to go?
And since Cam, clearly a fan of this column, is probably reading this right now, we just want to say we love this chaotic accessory game.
