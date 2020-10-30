Kelly Ripa Is the Ultimate Science Fangirl in a $30 Dr. Fauci Sweatshirt
In 2020, fan girls everywhere appear to have pivoted from fangirling over Harry Styles to fangirling over science (OK, and still a little bit of Harry Styles). The most recent example? Kelly Ripa. And the boy catching her eye is none other than Dr. Anthony Fauci himself.
Dr. Anthony Fauci quickly became an icon this year as one of the main figures leading the country through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Fauci even told InStyle in July, “With all due modesty, I think I'm pretty effective." As always, Dr. Fauci is right. (Although, we'd definitely give him more credit and say he's more than just "pretty effective.")
Yesterday, Ripa, who has been showing support for healthcare workers throughout the ongoing pandemic, was spotted out in Manhattan wearing a pair of black leggings, white low-rise Converse, and written across the chest. While it's still a mystery where her exact sweatshirt is from, it looks nearly identical to a $30 crewneck currently available on Amazon. Her outfit made clear that not only is she a Fauci fangirl but also that she's all about science. Of course, she finished off her look with a plain black face mask like the responsible queen she is.
Right now, as COVID-19 cases spike worldwide and countries everywhere face the likelihood of a second or third wave, fangirling over science and Dr. Fauci isn't just the cool thing to do: It's the right thing to do. And while the best way to show your support is to social distance and wear a face mask, it's also cool to let other people know where you stand. As Ripa demonstrates, a Fauci sweatshirt gets the job done beautifully.
