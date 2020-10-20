Don't Be Alarmed, but Hailey Bieber's $9,500 Coat Appears to Have Grown Tentacles
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
The ocean has been a source of inspiration for fashion designers since the beginning of time. From its pearlescent treasures to its crystal clear waters, the coast finds itself imagined in the work of virtually every creative who experiences it. But when Daniel Lee, Creative Director of Bottega Veneta, looked out onto the ocean, he must have seen Jack Sparrow in the distance — at least, that's probably how one of his bolder designs ended up with tentacles.
This week, Hailey Bieber wore the infamous-upon-arrival coat on a coffee run in New York City, going all in with an outfit that matched the coat's alarming buttercup yellow hue: a buttercup yellow Coors cap, plus a buttercup yellow Jonathan Simkhai sweater, plus, of course, the Bottega Veneta coat we'll be talking about for years to come.
On a top-to-bottom scan of Bieber's outfit, the teddy shearling coat doesn't seem all that out there — it actually looks quite a bit like the celebrity-loved Max Mara teddy coat that also comes in a slew of overdyed shades. But when your eyes reach the knee, the coat segments into dozens of perfectly cylindrical individual tendrils that create a sort of chunky fringe hem that swishes and sways in a very alive-looking manner while the wearer walks.
Davy Jones may have had the misfortune of a tentacle beard, but we have to hand it to this coat for daring to make tentacle knees trend this season. Shop Bieber's arguably sentient coat, plus a handful of other (less creepy) statement shearling coats, below.
