Of Course Sarah Jessica Parker Paired a Purple Blanket Dress With Bright Pink Heels
Fall 2020 has produced two groups of fashion lovers: those who can't wait to slip on some jeans and break out heeled booties, and the ones who put comfort first, preferring to stay cuddled up in their sweats under the covers. Thankfully, Sarah Jessica Parker has proven we can have the best of both worlds. While we admittedly lived in blanket dresses all summer long, the actress and designer showed off knit purple version while in NYC on Thursday, proving the trend is sticking around for cooler weather, too.
Just looking at the floor-length, Hanifa cardigan design makes us want to sip on hot chocolate and plop down on the couch (possibly while viewing Hocus Pocus for the 10th time this year). But unsurprisingly, SJP opted to go a fancier route. On top of showing off a little leg through the slit, she dressed up the look with a pair of heels from her own brand, creating an eye-catching color combo with fuchsia Fawn Pumps.
This is far from the first time Parker has demonstrated how to dress up casual clothes. She recently wore a pair of sweatpants with black over-the-knee boots, solidifying her title as the queen of comfy meets cute.
