Katie Holmes Just Wore the 20¢ Face Mask That Was One of Amazon Prime Day's Most Bought Items
Did Katie Holmes shop Amazon Prime Day? Probably not. Let's be real, would you shop Amazon Prime Day if you were Katie Holmes? But! She was just spotted out in New York wearing the perfect fall outfit with her new boyfriend in a dead ringer for one of the most bought items from Amazon Prime Day: a marked-down $10 pack of 50 disposable blue face masks that's still on sale. And that's relatable enough for us.
Up until now, Holmes has basically been exclusively photographed in Evolvetogether face masks and the occasional Baublebar one. None of them are particularly expensive but her disposable face mask, which was identical to the Prime Day best-seller, would be her most affordable wear yet at just $0.20 per mask. Typically, the entire pack costs $14, but even after Prime Day it's still discounted nearly 30 percent. They may not be the famous masks every celebrity is switching to but they're just as effective, which, at the end of the day, is all the really matters.
While the mask clearly stuck out since it was purchased thousands of times over on Prime Day, Holmes's execution of another perfect fall outfit is worth mentioning as well. She wore her go-to tall, over-the knee black boots underneath a simple pair of black jeans, a cozy cashmere sweater, and a classic beige trench coat. Amazon Prime Day has been over for hours but thankfully similar options for her entire look at still on sale. And who knows? Maybe that's what Holmes is shopping today.
