Jennifer Lopez Just Wore a Fall Piece From Coach's Forgotten Sale Section
Five days ago, Jennifer Lopez released a nine-minute music video featuring two new songs with Maluma. Surprising absolutely no one, "Pa Ti x Lonely" puts Lopez's agelessness and Maluma's hotness on display. In it, Lopez wears so many diamonds and furs, Ramona from Hustlers would be jealous. Naturally, Lopez's dance in a bikini top and leather gloves on an office table has spawned a viral Tik Tok dance trend. But the best part of the music video is the plot twist (spoiler!) of the video in which Lopez is a corrupt billionaire under investigation and Maluma is an undercover FBI agent who helps gets her locked up.
Of course, in reality Lopez isn't actually a corrupt billionaire but a very lovely superstar worth over $400 million. But what her music video persona and her actual self have in common is that they'd probably both have a closet full of Coach. Lopez has been working with the American brand since November and has been wearing it on repeat since then. But it's definitely been a minute since we've seen her in a full Coach look. That's most likely because Lopez's favorite Coach items don't seem to be the bags, although she clearly loves them, but the brand's very good outerwear that's been stealing the show for a couple seasons now. Well, and that Barbara Streisand face shirt.
Now that fall is officially here, Lopez is back to wearing her favorite Coach outerwear. While out in the Hamptons, she paired a simple white t-shirt, jeans, and her Quay Reina sunglasses with the best-selling shearling cardigan that has since sold out. Apparently, Coach quietly put all of its best-selling fall pieces, like its oversized aviator jacket and suede trench coat, on sale for thousands of dollars less. Nearly every kind of outerwear, ranging from ski jackets to rain coats, is available at a steep discount and, rightfully so, it's all selling out fast.
The best part of all this is you don't need to be a corrupt billionaire or have a net worth of a couple hundred million to add any of this very good Coach on sale to your shopping cart. But listening to ″Pa Ti" while online shopping is definitely recommended.
