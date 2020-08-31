Lady Gaga's Enormous Green VMAs Gown Was Inspired by a Soda
This year's Video Music Awards were never going to be just another awards show: 2020's universe flipped awards season on its head and took the red carpet with it. While most black-tie celebrity events have been canceled or pushed online, the VMAs managed to be one of the first COVID-era functions to tie in an in-person element, thanks to closely followed social-distancing guidelines, green screens, and some (frankly, quite cringey) canned laughter.
Despite the ghost town ambiance and elaborate face masks, some things are inextricable from the VMAs — mess, for one, and Lady Gaga Lady Gagaing, for two — pandemic or not.
Lady Gaga's four-look evening had our heads spinning, but one dress truly floored us: an absolutely massive silk taffeta ball gown by Christopher John Rogers in an iridescent green fabric called "Baja Blast." If you're having flashbacks to late-night Taco Bell drive-thru stops, you're not alone. The teal-colored Mountain Dew flavor exclusive to the fast food chain is the inspiration behind the fabric.
Christopher John Rogers has been heralded as one of the most important new designers to watch, and this high-brow/low-brow moment is just a tropical-lime taste of his genius. As his popularity surged particularly over the past few months, it's nearly impossible to find his designer pieces in stock (Black-owned boutique McMullen has a handful of pieces on sale!), so in the meantime, we're adding any and every Baja Blast-tone piece we can find to our fall closets. Shop our most refreshing picks below.
