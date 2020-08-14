Chrissy Teigen's First Pregnancy Look Features $4,370 of Designer and a $3 Face Mask
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
Chrissy Teigen, our queen, just announced the wonderful news of baby number three. Her cryptic way of telling the world — through subtle winks in a new video for husband John Legend's single "Wild" — had the internet (and quite frankly the whole InStyle office) playing a game of is-she-isn't-she. But since dropping the first hints, sources have confirmed the pregnancy.
In her first public outing yesterday as an official third-time mama-to-be, Teigen didn't disappoint. The model and author served up all of her usual extra and the full extent of her style in a $1,350 Balmain blazer, a $1,860 Balenciaga bag, $795 Saint Laurent sandals, a $365 Balmain gold hair barrette, bike shorts, and a $3 Lapcos face mask.
The high-end, military-inspired jacket and bike shorts combo is a strike of genius, but her cute protective face mask is what we truly love to see. The fact that her exact mask is available on Amazon in packs of three for just $10 is the sweetest cherry on top.
The brand behind the mask, Lapcos, has its roots in skincare and was known for its hydrating sheet masks well before "masks" of the other variety became an everyday necessity. Cleverly, the brand is also selling $21 bundles that include both protective masks and sheet masks, which come in handy if face coverings are irritating to the wearer's skin.
Chrissy Teigen's maternity style has always been on-point and, based on what we've seen from the first look of her third pregnancy, we know we're in for a stunning (and responsible!) next few months of Chrissy.
Get the look:
Lapcos Face Mask Set
Shop now: 3 for $10; amazon.com
Lapcos Self Care Protective Mask & Sheet Mask Set
Shop now: 8 pieces $21; amazon.com
Balmain Cropped Button Blazer
Shop now: $1,350; net-a-porter.com
Balenciaga Hourglass Bag
Shop now: $1,500 (Originally $1,860); saksoff5th.com
Saint Laurent Majorelle Leather Sandals
Shop now: $557 (Originally $795); net-a-porter.com
Balmain Gold Hair Barrette
Shop now: $365; balmain.com
Black Bike Shorts
Shop similar: $5 (Originally $10); amazon.com