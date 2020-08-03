Katie Holmes Wore the Trickiest Skirt Trend That Starts at Just $22

By Laura Reilly
Aug 03, 2020 @ 11:09 am
Katie Holme
Gotham/GC Images

After a long hiatus of there being no new Katie Holmes outfits to copy (lockdown was a time), Katie Holmes is back on the NYC streets serving look after look after look. This weekend alone, we counted Holmes wearing at least five different outfits, all as equally relatable and risky as the last. But while she showed off many pieces we'd love to add to our closets, it was one distinct skirt in particular that had us hunting furiously for lookalikes.

Denim pencil skirts have women divided into two camps: those who love and those who side-eye. Obviously, we fall into the former, but we think the strength of Holmes's outfit alone is enough to send even the biggest skeptics to Nordstrom's search bar.

The casual staple is a welcome alternative to restrictive jeans, yet more classic and timeless than a denim mini or one of the floral midis we've seen everywhere lately. And Holmes's white tee and classic black Birkenstock sandals drive the message home that this been-around-for-ages style is here to stay. Shop Holmes-approved denim pencil skirts starting at just $22 below.

Get the look:

Lexi Womens Super Comfy Perfect Fit Stretch Denim Skirt

Shop now: $22; amazon.com

Fashion2Love Womens Plus/Juniors Denim Skirt in Pencil Silhouette

Shop now: $23; amazon.com

Jag Jeans Betty Fray Hem Denim Pencil Skirt

Shop now: $74; nordstrom.com

Madewell Rigid Denim A-Line Mini Skirt

Shop now: $95; nordstrom.com

BlankNYC Distressed Denim Pencil Skirt

Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com

Wash Lab Pieced Denim Skirt

Shop now: $128; nordstrom.com

