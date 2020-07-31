Gabrielle Union's Pants-less Award Show Look Is Peak Quaran-times
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
If there was one thing we didn't expect from the apocalypse, it was the startling frequency of fuzzy slippers. And house dresses and luxury sweat suits and knit underwear and soft, plushy corners in every direction without a single convincing cyborg in sight. Obviously, a pair of chunky socks is more comfortable than makeshift armor, but we can't say we're not just a little disappointed.
Perhaps sensing our desire for a touch of sci-fi, Gabrielle Union-Wade tuned in to last night's GLAAD Awards like the virtual red carpet (which, in her case, was somewhere near an old barn door) was Mad Max's fury road. The actor wore a futuristic-looking leather jacket from LA-based brand No Sesso from Black, transgender designer Pierre Davis, whose inclusive, genderless pieces are largely made-to-order and one-of-a-kind. She also — and this part we can relate to — skipped pants altogether.
Union's exact No Sesso jacket is impossible to buy, but we've rounded up some other top picks from queer POC brands that you can wear with, or without, pants below.
