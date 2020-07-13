Oprah Worked This Tricky Pattern With a Simple Solution

By Laura Reilly
Updated Jul 13, 2020 @ 11:04 am
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah has given us more than we deserve. From introducing us to the "perfect pair" of black pants to signing off on what might be the last coat we need, the media mogul, philanthropist, and all-around icon has proven to be a guiding light in fashion, too. And this weekend, she gave us another crucial styling trick.

In an Instagram video sharing her reunion with CBS's Gayle King, who had been quarantining in her guesthouse, Oprah wore a striped tunic shirt with a defining detail. Stripes — which King coincidentally also wore — can be tricky to pull off at times, translating more as an optical illusion than a classic pattern. But Oprah's vertically striped shirt features a horizontally striped breast pocket that helps break up the visual monotony of the downward lines.

The foolproof clothing hack can work with more than just pockets. Oprah's shirt also features cuffs with perpendicular stripes, and the contrasting pattern can be applied on collars, hems, belts, or even as split garment designs. We're weaving this flattering, timeless style into our wardrobes stat, starting with light linen pieces perfect for the warm weather.

