Oprah Worked This Tricky Pattern With a Simple Solution
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
Oprah has given us more than we deserve. From introducing us to the "perfect pair" of black pants to signing off on what might be the last coat we need, the media mogul, philanthropist, and all-around icon has proven to be a guiding light in fashion, too. And this weekend, she gave us another crucial styling trick.
In an Instagram video sharing her reunion with CBS's Gayle King, who had been quarantining in her guesthouse, Oprah wore a striped tunic shirt with a defining detail. Stripes — which King coincidentally also wore — can be tricky to pull off at times, translating more as an optical illusion than a classic pattern. But Oprah's vertically striped shirt features a horizontally striped breast pocket that helps break up the visual monotony of the downward lines.
The foolproof clothing hack can work with more than just pockets. Oprah's shirt also features cuffs with perpendicular stripes, and the contrasting pattern can be applied on collars, hems, belts, or even as split garment designs. We're weaving this flattering, timeless style into our wardrobes stat, starting with light linen pieces perfect for the warm weather.
Get the look:
Chicos No-Iron Linen Striped Shirttail Hem Tunic
Shop now: $109; chicos.com
Foxcroft Skye Stripe Tunic Shirt
Shop now: $96; nordstrom.com
Tommy Bahama Breezy Bliss Stripe Shirt
Shop now: $125; nordstrom.com
BeachLunchLounge Frankie Stripe Button-Up Blouse
Shop now: $58; nordstrom.com
Akris Punto Patchwork Stripe Poplin Blouse
Shop now: $238 (Originally $595); nordstrom.com
Club Monaco Half Placket Stripe Belted Tunic
Shop now: $50 (Originally $166); nordstrom.com
Tory Burch Gemini Link Stripe Puff Sleeve Top
Shop now: $248; nordstrom.com