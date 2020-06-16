Brie Larson Channeled Jane Birkin With Summer’s Biggest Trend
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
Jacquemus' Le Coup de Soleil collection broke the internet. If you didn't know the collection of clothing by name, you're definitely familiar with the image that would come to define it: a hot pink runway cutting through a lavender field in the south of France. Many of us who weren't at the show admired the collection from afar as it took over Instagram, envisioning how its iconic Soleil raffia tote bag would look on our arms when summer rolled around, on a vacation that required a flight. Lol.
Brie Larson, though, reimagined the would-be beach classic for a recent trip to the farmer's market in Los Angeles. And while the destination is not nearly the same, the bag does look just as good.
Considering most people are also forgoing spending more than they have to on a summer wardrobe for an underwhelming season of going mostly nowhere, its not shocking to see the bag is one of many Jacquemus Le Coup de Soleil pieces that are majorly discounted right now. At Farfetch, the raffia tote bag of French summer dreams is nearly $100-off at $372. Retailers like Net-a-Porter, Bergdorf Goodman, and MyTheresa have other Jacquemus iterations of the raffia bag, almost all of which are also on sale for hundreds less than retail price.
Larson finished the look not with a bikini but a pair of driving moccasins from Kate Middleton-approved brand Tod's. So while it may be hard to envision our favorite summer wardrobe pieces against a backdrop that doesn't look like a Godard film, Larson proves they'll still evoke the same vibe, even in comfortable slides. Wearing the accessory alone has always been known for its transformative powers. Jane Birkin elevated the classic straw basket bag to fame by carrying it everywhere except the beach. It'll take you to France, even if for a second, while on a flower run, no matter where you actually are.
So whether we like it or not, summer 2020 isn't really about going places, but having the clothing become the vacation. At least that pill is easier to swallow when discounts are also involved. And at this point, we'll take what we can get — especially if it says Jacquemus on it.
