Kelly Rowland's Outfit Has a Not-So-Secret Message
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
The entire world has been alight for days on end with cries for the equal treatment of Black people in America. While the focus has rightfully been on ending police brutality, the movement's other causes are no less critical to achieving everyday wellbeing amongst those who have long been marginalized.
When Kelly Rowland stepped out this weekend wearing a black sweatshirt with the words Business Woman printed across the chest, she made a not-so-subtle, but massively important statement about Black women's inadequate opportunities in the workplace. Per the most recent Forbes 500 list, there are only four Black CEOs leading the world's top companies, all of whom are men. In the fashion industry, Black people make up 3 percent or less of membership in leading trade organizations including the CFDA. And while Black consumers spend $2.51 billion on beauty per year, leadership positions are still disproportionately held by white people.
In this time of change, grassroots movements led by Black women are pushing for corporate accountability: Aurora James of Brother Vellies' 15 Percent Pledge encourages large retailers to diversify their buys to include 15 percent Black-owned brands, and Sharon Chuter of Uoma Beauty's Pull Up or Shut Up campaign is demanding brands disclose the diversity breakdowns of their teams.
As we call for the restructuring of companies over social media, another way we as consumers can enforce change is by spending money in a way that props up women of color. One place to start? Black-owned businesses. Lest we forget, Kelly Rowland isn't just a successful musician, she's also out there forging brand partnerships, managing philanthropic ventures, and making one dollar turn into several: you know, business woman things.
