Apr 21, 2020 @ 1:45 PM
Look of the Day
-
April 27, 2020
1. Rihanna
It's impossible to downplay the staggering and sweeping effect Katie Holmes had on the world when she stepped out in that now-inconic Khaite cashmere cardigan (Shop now: $1,575; ssense.com) and bra (Shop now: $535; ssense.com) set. And while we're not all that surprised that we ourselves were huge fans, this weekend's revelation that none other than Rihanna also took the moment to heart is huge. On Fenty Beauty's Instagram, Rihanna wore the exact same set Katie Holmes made famous, and she gave us a whole new reason to actually consider adding the investment duo to our carts.
-
April 27, 2020
2. Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale subtly matched her mask to her workout outfit, which was made up of Lululemon leggings (Shop now: $98; lululemon.com) and Nike Air Zoom sneakers (Shop now: $90; zappos.com).
-
April 27, 2020
3. Bella Hadid
Supermodels are returning to their natural habitat, nature is healing, we are the virus. Bella Hadid wears a realtree camo jacket (Shop now: $30; llbean.com) while gardening with mom, Yolanda, proving everything can be chic in quarantine.
-
April 27, 2020
4. Kylie Jenner
Kylie stunts in a '90s Galliano Dior peace tank for a mirror selfie on Instagram. The rare archival piece is difficult to come by, but look-a-likes (Shop now: $88; laurenmoshi.com) are holding us over for now.
April 27, 20201 of 4
Rihanna
It's impossible to downplay the staggering and sweeping effect Katie Holmes had on the world when she stepped out in that now-inconic Khaite cashmere cardigan (Shop now: $1,575; ssense.com) and bra (Shop now: $535; ssense.com) set. And while we're not all that surprised that we ourselves were huge fans, this weekend's revelation that none other than Rihanna also took the moment to heart is huge. On Fenty Beauty's Instagram, Rihanna wore the exact same set Katie Holmes made famous, and she gave us a whole new reason to actually consider adding the investment duo to our carts.
Must Reads
Apr 20, 2020 @ 2:00 PM
Jessica Alba Wore a Head-to-Toe Look by This Famous Bag Brand
Apr 17, 2020 @ 12:45 PM
Chrissy Teigen's Super-Relatable Look Is Her Gift to the Paparazzi
Apr 15, 2020 @ 11:45 AM
G.I. Irina Shayk Steps Out Fully Geared Up for the Apocalypse
Apr 14, 2020 @ 1:30 PM
Jennifer Garner Wore a $27 Trend With a Pair of $650 Sneakers
Apr 13, 2020 @ 11:30 AM