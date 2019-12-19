Dec 13, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 19, 2019
1. Jennifer Hudson
When Jennifer stepped out in a warm shawl that matched her sparkly mini, she reminded us that this throwback trick is the perfect solution for what to wear over our holiday dresses.
-
December 19, 2019
2. Daisy Ridley
The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actress looked regal at the movie's London premiere, wearing a velvet Vivienne Westwood Couture gown with Beladora jewelry.
-
December 19, 2019
3. Keri Russell
Who said a turtleneck dress can't be sexy? Keri proved this style can really shut down a red carpet when she wore a high-neck, keyhole-slit Stephane Rolland Couture gown at the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker London premiere, adding Alexandra Mor jewelry for a little something extra.
-
December 19, 2019
4. Hailey BieberHailey added a pop of color to her outfit with the help of a purple Nanushka Adut Tie Belted Jacket ($695), and stuck with classic black Balenciaga Knife booties ($1,290) and Jennifer Fisher Samira Huggies ($265) to complete the look.
-
December 19, 2019
5. Priyanka Chopra
The star nailed the best of both worlds with this pink, pajama-like power suit, which was styled with a raspberry top underneath, a matching purse, beige heels, sunglasses, and gold hoops.
December 19, 20191 of 5
Jennifer Hudson
When Jennifer stepped out in a warm shawl that matched her sparkly mini, she reminded us that this throwback trick is the perfect solution for what to wear over our holiday dresses.
Must Reads
Dec 12, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Kerry Washington's Sexy Bustier Dress Almost Stole the Show Until We Saw Her Gorgeous Heels
Dec 11, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Charlize Theron's Plunging Minidress Stole the Show During a Screening of Bombshell
Dec 10, 2019 @ 11:30 AM
Kate Hudson Just Wore the Most Comfortable Holiday Party Outfit Ever
Dec 6, 2019 @ 9:45 AM
Jennifer Lopez Found a Way to Make a Button-Down Shirt Look Sexy
Dec 5, 2019 @ 11:15 AM
Kim Kardashian Just Wore Her Skims Shapewear As a Top
Dec 4, 2019 @ 11:30 AM
Charlize Theron Just Wore the Sexiest Leather Black Dress on the Red Carpet
Dec 3, 2019 @ 9:30 AM