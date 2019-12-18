Dec 12, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 18, 2019
1. Charlize Theron
The Bombshell actress wore a full holiday outfit while stopping by The View, pairing red and green plaid pants with a not-so-simple black sweater. She completed the look with black booties, and added earrings and necklaces from Foundrae.
-
December 18, 2019
2. Emma Roberts
We must say, Emma's shopping jumpsuit is pretty darn sweet. The star was spotted wearing the one-and-done, blue and white, cherry-printed piece with black lace-up witch boots, and it's all the inspiration we need for tomorrow (easy!) outfit.
-
December 18, 2019
3. Hailey Bieber
After seeing how good those leopard Chloe Gosselin mules look with Hailey's Khaite jeans, we, too, are considering wearing sandals in the winter. The model still made sure to layer on top, adding a Jil Sander sweater under an Off-White blazer, while a Bottega Veneta bag and Jennifer Fisher hoops added a little something extra.
-
December 18, 2019
4. Paula Patton
Never underestimate the power of a good pair of jeans, a printed top, and white booties. Paula made us fall in love with this timeless combo all over again as she promoted her new movie, Sacrifice, and further convinced us to invest in a statement-making belt, which made the whole thing pop.
-
December 18, 2019
5. Reese Witherspoon
Reese looked ready for business in her all-black ensemble, which consisted of a structured blazer, slim-fit trousers, and a ruffled button-up. Instead of heels, she opted for tasseled loafers, and had some fun with a pair of black-framed glasses.
December 18, 20191 of 5
Charlize Theron
The Bombshell actress wore a full holiday outfit while stopping by The View, pairing red and green plaid pants with a not-so-simple black sweater. She completed the look with black booties, and added earrings and necklaces from Foundrae.
Must Reads
Dec 11, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Charlize Theron's Plunging Minidress Stole the Show During a Screening of Bombshell
Dec 10, 2019 @ 11:30 AM
Kate Hudson Just Wore the Most Comfortable Holiday Party Outfit Ever
Dec 6, 2019 @ 9:45 AM
Jennifer Lopez Found a Way to Make a Button-Down Shirt Look Sexy
Dec 5, 2019 @ 11:15 AM
Kim Kardashian Just Wore Her Skims Shapewear As a Top
Dec 4, 2019 @ 11:30 AM
Charlize Theron Just Wore the Sexiest Leather Black Dress on the Red Carpet
Dec 3, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Rihanna Just Confirmed This Unexpected Color Will Be a Huge Hit This Holiday Season
Dec 2, 2019 @ 10:00 AM