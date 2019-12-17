Dec 11, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 17, 2019
1. Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron posed at the New York screening of Bombshell in a caped Dior tuxedo-inspired look, a black clutch, matching pumps, and Alexis Bittar rings.
-
December 17, 2019
2. Daisy Ridley
Daisy Ridley stunned at the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere in a scarlet Oscar de la Renta gown with droop earrings and coordinating pumps.
-
December 17, 2019
3. Taylor Swift
At the premiere of Cats, Taylor Swift wore an Oscar de la Renta gown ($17,990; oscardelarenta.com), Borgioni ring, Maxior earrings, and Chloe Gosselin sandals.
-
December 17, 2019
4. Karlie Kloss
At the 4th Annual Berggruen Prize Gala, Karlie Kloss wore a silky dress with lace trimming and a thigh-high slit.
-
December 17, 2019
5. Misty Copeland
Misty Copeland posed for the cameras in a belted floral mini dress and shiny red heels at the American Ballet Theatre's Annual Holiday Benefit.
December 17, 20191 of 5
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron posed at the New York screening of Bombshell in a caped Dior tuxedo-inspired look, a black clutch, matching pumps, and Alexis Bittar rings.
Must Reads
Dec 10, 2019 @ 11:30 AM
Kate Hudson Just Wore the Most Comfortable Holiday Party Outfit Ever
Dec 6, 2019 @ 9:45 AM
Jennifer Lopez Found a Way to Make a Button-Down Shirt Look Sexy
Dec 5, 2019 @ 11:15 AM
Kim Kardashian Just Wore Her Skims Shapewear As a Top
Dec 4, 2019 @ 11:30 AM
Charlize Theron Just Wore the Sexiest Leather Black Dress on the Red Carpet
Dec 3, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Rihanna Just Confirmed This Unexpected Color Will Be a Huge Hit This Holiday Season
Dec 2, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Jennifer Lopez Found a Way to Make a Classic Suit Look Sexy
Nov 27, 2019 @ 9:45 AM