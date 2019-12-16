Dec 10, 2019 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 16, 2019
1. Beyoncé
Beyoncé attended the celebration of Diddy's 50th Birthday in a custom Kujta & Meri gown, long velvet gloves, and Lorraine Schwartz emerald earrings. A sparkly clutch helped her subtly cover the high slit in her dress.
-
December 16, 2019
2. Jessica Alba
At the Baby2Baby Holiday party, Jessica Alba tucked a white blouse into fancy overalls and finished off her outfit with a quilted bag.
-
December 16, 2019
3. Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes rewore a pair of zebra print Khaite boots ($1,800; farfetch.com) with leather Tibi shorts and an open-back blouse during the 2019 Jingle Ball concert.
-
December 16, 2019
4. Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift posed on the 2019 Jingle Ball red carpet in a sequin mini dress and gold platform heels.
-
December 16, 2019
5. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid stepped out in an Esau Yori plaid suit with Wandler Bente boots, Lili Claspe earrings, and a bright red Louis Vuitton bag.
