Dec 6, 2019 @ 9:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 13, 2019
1. Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys attended the Billboard Women in Music celebration in a Prabal Gurung suit with puffy fabric around the sleeves, an exposed bra, and Cartier jewelry.
-
December 13, 2019
2. Taylor Swift
During the Billboard Women in Music event, Taylor Swift stunned in a gold chain-embellished Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit ($2,990; net-a-porter.com), Âme ear cuffs, and Marli and Maxior rings.
-
December 13, 2019
3. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson wore an embroidered HappyxNature jumpsuit to a holiday celebration hosted by the brand.
-
December 13, 2019
4. Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi made a strong case for the short suit in a Thom Browne look during the Massachusetts Conference for Women.
-
December 13, 2019
5. Sienna Miller
During the screening of American Woman, Sienna Miller wore a sheer mini Gucci dress with logo-embellished stockings and silver heels.
