Dec 5, 2019 @ 11:15 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 12, 2019
1. Kerry Washington
At The Hollywood Reporter's 100 Women in Entertainment gala, Kerry Washington stunned in a Brock Collection dress, Midnight 00 heels, Jennifer Meyer bracelets, Jacquie Aiche rings, Kendra Scott jewels, and Delfina Delettrez earrings.
-
December 12, 2019
2. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon wore a pleated blazer dress by Michael Kors with Jimmy Choo T-strap heels and Tiffany & Co. jewelry to The Hollywood Reporter's 100 Women in Entertainment event.
-
December 12, 2019
3. Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling wore an embroidered tweed jacket and mini skirt by Tory Burch with coordinating pumps to The Hollywood Reporter's 100 Women in Entertainment event.
-
December 12, 2019
4. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o brightened things up in a yellow tie-neck blouse and leather skirt by Coach. A purple cashmere coat by Iris Von Arnim, mustard sunglasses, and, clear heels by Andrea Wazen completed her look.
-
December 12, 2019
5. Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron wore a lilac Givenchy suit with a black blouse and an Anita Ko diamond earring to The Hollywood Reporter's 100 Women in Entertainment celebration.
