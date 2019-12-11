Dec 4, 2019 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 11, 2019
1. Charlize Theron
At a screening for Bombsell, Charlize Theron wore a micro-mini Dior dress with strappy sandals and EF Collection and Retrouvai rings.
-
December 11, 2019
2. Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie wore an ethereal Giambattista Valli gown, Mejuri jewelry, and Aquazzura heels to the Bombshell screening in Los Angeles.
-
December 11, 2019
3. Ashley Greene
Ashley Greene attended the Bombshell screening in an unbuttoned blouse tucked into sparkly see-through trousers. Mémoire twisted hoop earrings completed her outfit.
-
December 11, 2019
4. Rose Byrne
While promoting Medea, Rose Byrne brought a pair of classic jeans to life with a structured blazer and red slingback mules by Chloe Gosselin.
-
December 11, 2019
5. Selena Gomez
In London, Selena Gomez paired a black turtleneck and Louis Vuitton jeans with a zebra print furry coat by Mango ($300; mango.com), combat boots, and aviators.
December 11, 20191 of 5
Charlize Theron
At a screening for Bombsell, Charlize Theron wore a micro-mini Dior dress with strappy sandals and EF Collection and Retrouvai rings.
Must Reads
Dec 3, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Rihanna Just Confirmed This Unexpected Color Will Be a Huge Hit This Holiday Season
Dec 2, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Jennifer Lopez Found a Way to Make a Classic Suit Look Sexy
Nov 27, 2019 @ 9:45 AM
Kelly Rowland Just Wore a Wild Blazer Covered in Safety Pins
Nov 26, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Katie Holmes Just Wore a Bralette With the Wildest Leather Pants
Nov 25, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Selena Gomez Changed Into a See-Through Dress at the AMAs
Nov 22, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Kacey Musgraves Shows Us an Easy Way to Wear the Trickiest Trend
Nov 21, 2019 @ 11:45 AM