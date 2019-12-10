Dec 3, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 10, 2019
1. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson wore a cool jumpsuit to a Stella McCartney holiday party with a long coat and black pumps.
-
December 10, 2019
2. Kacey Musgraves
During the presentation for Moschino's Pre-Fall 2020 collection, Kacey Musgraves wore an orange jacket as a dress with platform gold sandals.
-
December 10, 2019
3. Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland attended the Jumanji: The Next Level premiere in a short Annakiki suit with furry fringe on the sleeves and chunky gold accessories.
-
December 10, 2019
4. Saoirse Ronan
While promoting the new Little Women film, Saoirse Ronan wore an Emilio Pucci baby blue turtleneck ($1,350; farfetch.com) with matching pants.
-
December 10, 2019
5. Laura Dern
At the SiriusXM studio, Laura Dern tucked a collared blouse into cropped wide-leg trousers and completed her outfit with classic loafers.
