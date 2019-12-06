Dec 2, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 6, 2019
1. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez wore a David Koma sleeveless vest over a Thom Browne button-down ($520; farfetch.com) during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Gianvito Rossi heels ($815; neimanmarcus.com) and Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings completed her look.
-
December 6, 2019
2. Priyanka Chopra
At the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival, Priyanka Chopra gave us a beautiful winter white moment in a tailored suit by Prabal Gurung.
-
December 6, 2019
3. Jameela Jamil
At the 2019 GQ Men of the Year gala, Jameela Jamil wore a belted leopard print dress by Greta Constantine with classic black pumps.
-
December 6, 2019
4. Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell wore a denim-on-denim look with beige boots and a white bag to a Baby2Baby and Tiny Prints event.
-
December 6, 2019
5. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid attended the Core x Let Love Rule Benefit during Art Basel in a halter slip dress and a cool pair of clear pumps.
