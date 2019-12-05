Nov 27, 2019 @ 9:45 AM
Look of the Day
December 5, 2019
1. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian proved she's fully committed to the animal print trend in a fresh off of the runway Dior Homme coat, Skims bodysuit, green pants, yellow boots, and a saddle bag.
December 5, 2019
2. Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi attended the Chanel show in a metallic tweed look anchored with shiny, pointed-toe pumps.
December 5, 2019
3. Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren wore luxe separates by The Row with layered pearls to the L'Oreal Women of Worth Awards.
December 5, 2019
4. Viola Davis
At the annual L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Awards, Viola Davis wore sequin-covered Alberta Ferretti suit with satin lapels.
December 5, 2019
5. Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale wore a Yanina Couture gown and jewelry by Dana Rebecca Designs and EFFY to the Mon Cheri Barbara event.
