Nov 26, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 4, 2019
1. Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron attended a BAFTA event promoting Bombshell in a leather Alexander McQueen dress with a double belt and lace stitching on the seams.
December 4, 2019
2. Sofia Carson
Sofia Carson wore a Giambattista Valli tulle gown and Chopard jewels to the UNICEF Snowflake Ball.
December 4, 2019
3. Priyanka Chopra
At the UNICEF Snowflake Ball, Priyanka Chopra wore a bright red Salvatore Ferragamo gown with Bulgari jewels.
December 4, 2019
4. Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish wore a custom Walter Collection gown with Rene Caovilla heels to the premiere of Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah a Netflix special.
December 4, 2019
5. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
During a screening of The Gentlemen, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley paired a Cushnie turtleneck blouse with Bottega Veneta pants, Femme sandals, and a Bottega Veneta bag.
