Nov 25, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 3, 2019
1. Rihanna
At The Fashion Awards, Rihanna stole the show in a trendy mint green look with gloves and ankle-wrap pumps from her Fenty collection. Harry Kotlar stud earrings and a Boghossian choker took her red carpet outfit to the next level.
-
December 3, 2019
2. Jennifer Lopez
At the Gotham Awards, Jennifer Lopez brought the glam in a Ralph & Russo gown, Yeprem jewelry, and a clutch and heels by Jimmy Choo.
-
December 3, 2019
3. Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts wore a dazzling Armani Privé jumpsuit and Irene Neuwirth Botanical Collection earrings to The Fashion Awards in London.
-
December 3, 2019
4. Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke brightened up the scene at The Fashion Awards in a Schiaparelli gown with dramatic flared sleeves.
-
December 3, 2019
5. Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Gugu Mbatha-Raw wore a Gabriela Hearst chiffon cut-out gown and carried one of the brand's most-coveted handbags to The Fashion Awards in London.
