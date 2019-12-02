Nov 22, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 2, 2019
1. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez took suit dressing to the next level in a Dolce and Gabbana gray blazer, vest, and pants.
-
December 2, 2019
2. Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts wore a floral-print Erdem dress and Giuseppe Zanotti clutch to the Marrakesh Film Festival.
-
December 2, 2019
3. Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland kept warm in a velvet Tom Ford coat, Saint Laurent boots, and Bryan Hearns gloves.
-
December 2, 2019
4. Zendaya
At the GQ Men of the Year event, Zendaya wore a Monot cropped blazer with a cutout crepe skirt ($595; modaoperandi.com).
-
December 2, 2019
5. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham was photographed out and about in London wearing a menswear-inspired tuxedo with a black broach.
