Nov 21, 2019 @ 11:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 27, 2019
1. Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland was photographed in New York City wearing a button and safety pin-covered Alexander McQueen blazer paired with Annakiki shorts, Wolford black stockings, and Sam Edelman pumps ($120; nordstrom.com).
-
November 27, 2019
2. Daisy Ridley
Daisy Ridley stunned in a red Michael Kors suit while promoting Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
-
November 27, 2019
3. Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber stepped out in Miami wearing a cropped Mowalola shirt ($525; openingceremony.com), baggy jeans, Bottega Veneta sandals ($840; bottegaveneta.com), and Jennifer Fisher earrings.
-
November 27, 2019
4. Naomi Campbell
At a Fashion for Relief pop-up store in London, Naomi Campbell wore a long black blouse over wide-leg jeans and accessorized with platform heels and mixed-metal jewelry.
-
November 27, 2019
5. Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff kept warm in a plaid coat by Forte Forte ($1,584; farfetch.com), skinny jeans, pink suede boots, and a Dior bag.
