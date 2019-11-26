Nov 20, 2019 @ 12:45 PM
Look of the Day
-
November 26, 2019
1. Katie Holmes
During the revealing of Bergdorf Goodman's holiday display, Katie Holmes paired a bralette with a puffy-sleeve blazer, baggy leather pants, Amina Muaddi heels, and a Little Liffner bag ($480; saks.com).
-
November 26, 2019
2. Iman
At the 47th International Emmy Awards, Iman wore a feather-trimmed Prabal Gurung gown ($3,395; bergdorfgoodman.com) with gold jewelry.
-
November 26, 2019
3. Jameela Jamil
Jameela Jamil was photographed wearing a beige coat with split hem trousers, gold heels, and a yellow bucket bag.
-
November 26, 2019
4. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon tucked a plaid shirt into high-waist jeans and accessorized with a crossbody bag, leather boots, and cat-eye sunglasses.
-
November 26, 2019
5. Abigail Spencer
Abigail Spencer wore vintage Valentino, pointed-toe heels, and a black clutch to the 47th International Emmy Awards.
November 26, 20191 of 5
Katie Holmes
During the revealing of Bergdorf Goodman's holiday display, Katie Holmes paired a bralette with a puffy-sleeve blazer, baggy leather pants, Amina Muaddi heels, and a Little Liffner bag ($480; saks.com).
Must Reads
Nov 19, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Beyonce Just Stepped Out Carrying One of the Most-Coveted Handbags of the Season
Nov 18, 2019 @ 9:00 AM
Michelle Obama Just Put Every Red-Carpet Look to Shame in a Sexy Bustier Gown
Nov 15, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Katie Holmes Demonstrates a Fresh Way to Upgrade Boring Suits
Nov 14, 2019 @ 12:45 PM
Celine Dion Just Wore the Boldest Winter Coat and Her Mini Skirt Matches
Nov 13, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Kristen Bell Just Wore the Statement-Making Winter Coat That Will Never Go Out of Style
Nov 12, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Jennifer Lopez Found a Way to Make a Turtleneck Look Sexy
Nov 11, 2019 @ 11:15 AM