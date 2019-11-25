Nov 19, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 25, 2019
1. Selena Gomez
Inside the AMAs, Selena Gomez changed into a sheer Versace gown with red lace leggings underneath, a diamond necklace, and Versace bow pumps.
-
November 25, 2019
2. Jameela Jamil
Jameela Jamil paired a plunging Pamella Roland gown with a Judith Leiber handbag and Alexis Bittar earrings ($365; saks.com).
-
November 25, 2019
3. Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood attended the AMAs in a Stello gown, Yvan Tufenkjian and Maxior jewelry, and Giuseppe Zanotti platform heels.
-
November 25, 2019
4. Lizzo
Lizzo walked the AMA red carpet in a custom Valentino mini dress, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, and white Stuart Weitzman mules. Don't forget to take a closer look at her micro mini Valentino bag.
-
November 25, 2019
5. Eva Longoria
During ABC's Talk of the Town Gala, Eva Longoria wore a Vitor Zerbinato strapless dress with Saint Laurent heels.
November 25, 20191 of 5
Selena Gomez
Inside the AMAs, Selena Gomez changed into a sheer Versace gown with red lace leggings underneath, a diamond necklace, and Versace bow pumps.
Must Reads
Nov 18, 2019 @ 9:00 AM
Michelle Obama Just Put Every Red-Carpet Look to Shame in a Sexy Bustier Gown
Nov 15, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Katie Holmes Demonstrates a Fresh Way to Upgrade Boring Suits
Nov 14, 2019 @ 12:45 PM
Celine Dion Just Wore the Boldest Winter Coat and Her Mini Skirt Matches
Nov 13, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Kristen Bell Just Wore the Statement-Making Winter Coat That Will Never Go Out of Style
Nov 12, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Jennifer Lopez Found a Way to Make a Turtleneck Look Sexy
Nov 11, 2019 @ 11:15 AM
Jessica Alba Just Wore All of the Coolest Accessory Trends in One Outfit
Nov 8, 2019 @ 12:00 PM