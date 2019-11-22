Nov 18, 2019 @ 9:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 22, 2019
1. Kacey Musgraves
Kacey Musgraves nailed off one of the trickiest color trends with an oversized Dorothee Schumacher jacket ($1,220; modaopereandi.com), Markarian dress, and blue Jimmy Choo pumps.
2. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham attended a dinner for her beauty brand in a double-breasted Victoria Beckham blazer ($1,960; neimanmarcus.com) and tailored trousers.
3. Naomi Watts
During the Mercedes-Benz AG at BAMBI 2019 event, Naomi Watts posed for the cameras in a sheer Dior gown, beige heels, and a powder blue clutch.
4. Zazie Beetz
During the announcement of the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations, Zazie Beetz wore a sheer blouse with a dramatic ballroom skirt.
5. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen layered a mixed-fabric Chloe coat ($2,070; net-a-porter.com) over jeans and a T-shirt and finished off her outfit with leather boots, aviator sunglasses, and a black handbag.
