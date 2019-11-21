Nov 15, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Look of the Day
November 21, 2019
1. Celine Dion
Celine Dion proved more is more while performing in an Alexandre Vauthier look with voluminous sleeves.
November 21, 2019
2. Alicia Keys
At an event for the Grammy Awards, Alicia Keys wore a pink Zimmermann jumpsuit with beige pumps and gold hoop earrings.
November 21, 2019
3. Karen Gillan
Karen Gillan wore a beautiful Rosie Assoulin dress with white pumps while promoting the new Jumanji: The Next Level movie.
November 21, 2019
4. Ella Balinska
Ella Balinska attended an event promoting the new Charlie's Angels film in a Claudia Li denim look with chunky Prada boots ($841; farfetch.com).
November 21, 2019
5. Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks attended the Charlie's Angels premiere in a cutout Versace dress and Retrouvai jewelry.
