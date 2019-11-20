Nov 14, 2019 @ 12:45 PM
Look of the Day
-
November 20, 2019
1. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham visited the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studios in a scribble print outfit from her clothing line, suede purple handbag, and pointed-toe pumps.
-
November 20, 2019
2. Kate Beckinsale
During the MIRROR Westfield Century City grand opening, Kate Beckinsale wore a leather suit with Dru jewelry, L'Afshar bag, and Olgana Paris shoes.
-
November 20, 2019
3. Aja Naomi King
While promoting the final season of How to Get Away with Murder, Aja Naomi King wore a halter dress with a ruffled, asymmetric hemline.
-
November 20, 2019
4. Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell accepted her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a beige and white Cushnie turtleneck ($795; intermix.com), pleated skirt, and Jimmy Choo pumps ($595; nordstrom.com).
-
November 20, 2019
5. Jenna Dewan
While promoting Flirty Dancing, Jenna Dewan wore a floral ruffled dress with beige sandals.
