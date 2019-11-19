Nov 13, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Look of the Day
November 19, 2019
1. Beyoncé
While out and about in Florida, Beyoncé wore a Fe Noel cutout bodysuit ($198; fenoel.com) with a matching skirt, Alexander Wang Nova sandals ($595; nordstrom.com), Hanut Singh earrings, and a Loewe puzzle bag.
November 19, 2019
2. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton attended the annual Royal Variety Performance in a Alexander McQueen gown with sheer illusion panels.
November 19, 2019
3. Kim Kardashian
At the American Influencer Awards, Kim Kardashian wore an archival Dior dress from 1997 with Manolo Blahnik heels.
November 19, 2019
4. Halima Aden
Halima Aden attended the Lincoln Center Corporate Fund Fashion Gala honoring Leonard A. Lauder in a belted sequin gown by Narces and Stephen Webster jewelry.
November 19, 2019
5. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss wore a plum Cushnie gown ($1,995; neimanmarcus.com) with silver sandals and a pill-shaped clutch to the Lincoln Center Corporate Fashion Gala honoring Leonard A. Lauder.
