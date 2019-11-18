Nov 12, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 18, 2019
1. Michelle Obama
At the American Portrait Gala, Michelle Obama wore a stunning Schiaparelli gown with a crystal-embellished crinoline on top of a silky yellow fabric.
-
November 18, 2019
2. Celine Dion
During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Celine Dion wore a Schiaparelli dress with oversized sleeves, Fred Leighton jewelry, and Gianvito Rossi pumps.
-
November 18, 2019
3. Selena Gomez
At the ACLU's Bill of Rights Dinner, Selena Gomez wore a brownish-orange velvet Prada dress that matched her dark lipstick.
-
November 18, 2019
4. Beyoncé
During Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation Gala, which raised over $6 million for in-need youth, Beyoncé wore a feather-trimmed, custom Roberto Cavalli gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
-
November 18, 2019
5. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley accepted the Icon Award at the Revolve Awards sponsored by Ruffino Prosecco in a Michael Costello leather gown ($238; revolve.com), black pumps, Tyler Ellis clutch, and David Webb earrings.
