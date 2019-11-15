Nov 11, 2019 @ 11:15 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 15, 2019
1. Katie Holmes
During a charity event for Ronald McDonald House Charities in Australia, Katie Holmes put a pretty twist on a classic suit with a light pink Zimmermann design.
-
November 15, 2019
2. Celine Dion
Celine Dion pulled off the Canadian tuxedo look in a Ronald Van Der Kemp blazer ($2,489; farfetch.com), pleated jeans, and a Wandler Luna zebra print bag ($605; farfetch.com).
-
November 15, 2019
3. Rihanna
During the premiere of Queen & Slim, Rihanna wore a John Galliano satin kimono from the Spring 1995 collection, courtesy of William Vintage. David Webb jewelry, a Jimmy Choo clutch, and lace-up sandals completed her outfit.
-
November 15, 2019
4. Keke Palmer
At the Time 100 Next gala, Keke Palmer made a beautiful statement in a Cong Tri mini dress with a dramatic train and Rene Caovilla heels.
-
November 15, 2019
5. Camila Morrone
Camila Morrone was spotted arriving to the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio in a gray suit with culotte pants, strappy sandals, and a white bag.
