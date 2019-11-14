Nov 8, 2019 @ 12:00 PM
Look of the Day
November 14, 2019
1. Celine Dion
Celine Dion wore a turquoise Max Mara outfit equipped with a fluffy coat ($3,690; neimanmarcus.com), coordinating belt bag, python boots, a mini skirt, and matching tights.
November 14, 2019
2. Carried Underwood
At the 53rd Annual CMA Awards, Carrie Underwood wore a Yas Couture gown, Jared Lehr and Loree Rodkin jewelry, and Jimmy Choo heels.
November 14, 2019
3. Kristen Bell
During a visit to the Sirius XM studios, Kristen Bell wore an Alice + Olivia sweater, Staud skirt ($245; orchardmile.com), Loeffler Randall boots, and Sarah Hendler earrings.
November 14, 2019
4. Kat Graham
During Bergdorf Goodman and Dior's celebration of the Cruise 2020 Collection, Kat Graham wore an African-print Dior gown.
November 14, 2019
5. Kacey Musgraves
Kacey Musgraves wore a Valentino gown to the 53rd Annual CMA Awards.
