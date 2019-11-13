Nov 7, 2019 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 13, 2019
1. Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell didn't let a little bad weather stop her from wearing a great outfit. While promoting Frozen 2, she wore a timeless burgundy wrap coat by Rochas with matching boots, a furry turtleneck, a tan leather By Far bag, Jennifer Fisher earrings, and oversized Lapima sunglasses ($470; modaoperandi.com).
-
November 13, 2019
2. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington filmed an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a lace and floral jumpsuit by Ingie Paris and pink pumps.
-
November 13, 2019
3. Gwendoline Christie
At The Museum of Modern Art’s 2019 Film Benefit, Gwendoline Christie looked absolutely beautiful in a custom made gown by Giles Deacon, who is also her husband.
-
November 13, 2019
4. Octavia Spencer
During the Truth Be Told premiere, Octavia Spencer wore an elegant off-the-shoulder Christian Siriano look with Tamara Mellon heels ($395; tamaramellon.com).
-
November 13, 2019
5. Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron made a classic blazer and white T-shirt look cool with help from metallic pant and a shiny loafers.
