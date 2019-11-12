Nov 6, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 12, 2019
1. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez elevated a Sally Lapointe turtleneck ($1,650; modaoperandi.com) by cinching it with a narrow belt and styling it with silky trousers, a Longchamp bag ($535; nordstrom.com), and shield sunglasses.
-
November 12, 2019
2. Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi attended the Glamour Woman of the Year Awards in a Schiaparelli Couture gown and Khiry jewelry.
-
November 12, 2019
3. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton stepped out in a classic Smythe blazer, white blouse, cropped trousers, Gianvito Rossi pumps ($695; mytheresa.com), and Mappin & Webb jewelry.
-
November 12, 2019
4. Ella Balinska
At the Charlie's Angels premiere, Ella Balinska stunned in a Vera Wang gown, Christian Louboutin heels, and Cartier jewelry.
-
November 12, 2019
5. Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart lit up the scene at the Charlie's Angels premiere in a glittery Germanier mini dress and suede pumps.
November 12, 20191 of 5
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez elevated a Sally Lapointe turtleneck ($1,650; modaoperandi.com) by cinching it with a narrow belt and styling it with silky trousers, a Longchamp bag ($535; nordstrom.com), and shield sunglasses.
Must Reads
Nov 5, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Bella Hadid Wore a Nipple-Pierced Catsuit on the Red Carpet
Nov 4, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Shortest '90s-Inspired Mini Dress on the Red Carpet
Nov 1, 2019 @ 9:45 AM
Hailee Steinfeld Bravely Wore a Lace-Up Sheer Top in Chilly NYC
Oct 31, 2019 @ 12:30 PM
Ciara's Cozy Outfit Proves This Jacket Trend Is Here to Stay
Oct 30, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Selena Gomez's Unbuckled Belt Look Might Be the Birth of the Next Big Trend
Oct 29, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Reese Witherspoon's Body-Hugging Little Black Dress Just Upstaged Every Red-Carpet Look
Oct 28, 2019 @ 12:15 PM