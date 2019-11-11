Nov 5, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 11, 2019
1. Jessica Alba
At the Baby2Baby gala, Jessica Alba stunned in a Ralph & Russo gown embellished with crystals, pearls, and sequins. Sparkly Anita Ko jewelry, Jimmy Choo Minny sandals ($795; neimanmarcus.com), and the Jimmy Choo Callie clutch ($1,695; farfetch.com) completed her outfit.
November 11, 2019
2. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen wore a sage green Georges Hobeika gown with a Jimmy Choo clutch and Jennifer Meyer earrings to the Baby2Baby gala.
November 11, 2019
3. Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland attended the Baby2Baby Gala in a glamorous feather gown by Nicole + Felicia.
November 11, 2019
4. Alison Brie
At the 2019 Vulture Festival, Alison Brie wore a Lela Rose dress with pointed-toe Gianvito Rossi heels ($795; neimanmarcus.com).
November 11, 2019
5. Zendaya
During the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Zendaya wore a sultry Christopher Esber gown ($2,240; modaoperandi.com) with Nadine jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels ($695; nordstrom.com).
