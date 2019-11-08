Nov 4, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Look of the Day
November 8, 2019
1. Kristen Bell
While promoting Frozen 2, Kristen Bell wore a bomber jacket with a matching skirt, Rochas boots, orange-tinted sunglasses, and Jennifer Fisher earrings.
November 8, 2019
2. Jennifer Aniston
At the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's 4th Annual Patron Of The Artists Awards, Jennifer Aniston wore a ruffled asymmetric dress with classic black sandals by Christian Louboutin ($845; nordstrom.com).
November 8, 2019
3. Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood attended the Frozen 2 premiere in a crystal-embroidered Oscar de la Renta gown and jewelry from Beladora and Colette.
November 8, 2019
4. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o wore a Danielle Frankel blazer dress and matching pumps to the National Equal Justice Awards.
November 8, 2019
5. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley continued her Bottega Veneta streak in a cutout turtleneck dress, padded woven clutch, and square-toe sandals.
