Nov 1, 2019 @ 9:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 7, 2019
1. Katie Holmes
During a FilmAid event, Katie Holmes upgraded a simple silver dress with wild Khaite zebra print boots ($1,800; farfetch.com).
-
November 7, 2019
2. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian attended the Wall Street Journal's 2019 Innovator Awards in a denim corset top and jeans by Burberry and matching leather boots.
-
November 7, 2019
3. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid posed for the cameras in a Burberry dress, a matching crystal bag, and suede Jimmy Choo pumps.
-
November 7, 2019
4. Lupita Nyong'o
During a screening of Us, Lupita Nyong'o wore a beautiful Prada dress with strappy matching heels.
-
November 7, 2019
5. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore wore a glamorous Celine dress to the Wall Street Journal's 2019 Innovator Awards.
November 7, 20191 of 5
Katie Holmes
During a FilmAid event, Katie Holmes upgraded a simple silver dress with wild Khaite zebra print boots ($1,800; farfetch.com).
Must Reads
Oct 31, 2019 @ 12:30 PM
Ciara's Cozy Outfit Proves This Jacket Trend Is Here to Stay
Oct 30, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Selena Gomez's Unbuckled Belt Look Might Be the Birth of the Next Big Trend
Oct 29, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Reese Witherspoon's Body-Hugging Little Black Dress Just Upstaged Every Red-Carpet Look
Oct 28, 2019 @ 12:15 PM
Leave It to Rihanna to Make a Plain White T-Shirt Look Like a Million Bucks
Oct 25, 2019 @ 12:00 PM
Katie Holmes' Fall Sweater Looks Super Simple — Until You Take a Closer Look
Oct 24, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Demi Moore Found an Outfit That Works For Every Single Fall Occasion
Oct 23, 2019 @ 9:15 AM