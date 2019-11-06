Oct 31, 2019 @ 12:30 PM
Look of the Day
-
November 6, 2019
1. Victoria Beckham
While out and about in New York City, Victoria Beckham layered a polka-dot blouse ($790; modaoperandi.com) underneath an argyle sweater ($1,150; modaoperandi.com). She finished off her outfit with a plaid skirt ($990; modaoperandi.com), her go-to open-toe boots, and a coordinating bag.
-
November 6, 2019
2. Gwyneth Paltrow
At the opening of 1 Hotel West Hollywood, Gwyneth Paltrow kept things simple and elegant in a tuxedo-inspired jumpsuit by G.Label ($795; shop.goop.com) and sleek sandals.
-
November 6, 2019
3. Scarlett Johansson
At the premiere of Netflix's Marriage Story, Scarlett Johansson wore a bustier dress by Louis Vuitton and silver sandals.
-
November 6, 2019
4. Laura Dern
Laura Dern posed in a funnel-neck Zimmermann gown during the premiere of Netflix's Marriage Story.
-
November 6, 2019
5. Demi Moore
Demi Moore attended the Fashion in LA book launch in a striped dress with a matching scarf and slouchy boots.
November 6, 20191 of 5
Victoria Beckham
While out and about in New York City, Victoria Beckham layered a polka-dot blouse ($790; modaoperandi.com) underneath an argyle sweater ($1,150; modaoperandi.com). She finished off her outfit with a plaid skirt ($990; modaoperandi.com), her go-to open-toe boots, and a coordinating bag.
Must Reads
Oct 30, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Selena Gomez's Unbuckled Belt Look Might Be the Birth of the Next Big Trend
Oct 29, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Reese Witherspoon's Body-Hugging Little Black Dress Just Upstaged Every Red-Carpet Look
Oct 28, 2019 @ 12:15 PM
Leave It to Rihanna to Make a Plain White T-Shirt Look Like a Million Bucks
Oct 25, 2019 @ 12:00 PM
Katie Holmes' Fall Sweater Looks Super Simple — Until You Take a Closer Look
Oct 24, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Demi Moore Found an Outfit That Works For Every Single Fall Occasion
Oct 23, 2019 @ 9:15 AM
Emilia Clarke Wore the Sexy Cardigan Trend on the Red Carpet
Oct 22, 2019 @ 10:30 AM