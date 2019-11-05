Oct 30, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 5, 2019
1. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid attended the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in an Alexander Wang jumpsuit embellished with nipple and belly-button jewels.
-
November 5, 2019
2. Katie Holmes
At a lunch for the 5th Annual Through Her Lens: The Tribeca CHANEL Women’s Filmmaker Program, Katie Holmes paired a Chanel jacket with a T-shirt, jeans, and white pumps.
-
November 5, 2019
3. Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham redefined maternity style in a custom Christoper John Rogers dress and metallic heels.
-
November 5, 2019
4. Jameela Jamil
Jameela Jamil gave into the neon trend in a florescent Christopher John Rogers look from the Spring 2020 collection.
-
November 5, 2019
5. Jasmine Tookes
Jasmine Tookes wore a pleated Azzi & Osta gown with a Senreve clutch ($125; senreve.com) and Dena Kemp earrings.
