Oct 29, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 4, 2019
1. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez wore a white mini dress by David Koma with silver platform Jimmy Choo heels on the red carpet at the iHeart Radio Fiesta Latina show.
-
November 4, 2019
2. Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi stunned in a pleated Gucci gown at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala.
-
November 4, 2019
3. Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson wore a sequin-covered Saint Laurent jumpsuit to the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards.
-
November 4, 2019
4. Chloe Bridges
While promoting Netflix's Green Eggs and Ham, Chloe Bridges posed in a plissé-satin Cult Gaia outfit with a trapezoid-shaped bag.
-
November 4, 2019
5. Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde attended the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards in a Peplum Michael Kors look. A green Tyler Ellis Lily clutch and coordinating earrings added a pop of color to her outfit.
