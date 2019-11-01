Oct 28, 2019 @ 12:15 PM
Look of the Day
November 1, 2019
1. Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld wore a Dion Lee blouse ($850; farfetch.com) with a lace-up detail and loose trousers while out and about in New York City.
November 1, 2019
2. Reese Witherspoon
While promoting The Morning Show in London, Reese Witherspoon paired a deep green turtleneck and blazer with a mini mint green skirt and beige heels.
November 1, 2019
3. Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber styled an all-black outfit (notice the perfectly cuffed jeans) with a bright red Balenciaga handbag and gold Jennifer Fisher earrings.
November 1, 2019
4. Sharon Stone
At the premiere of Cashmere - The Origin of a Secret, Sharon Stone layered up in a cream duster, dress, boots, and a diamond necklace.
November 1, 2019
5. Ella Hunt
Ella Hunt wore an Alessandra Rich dress with dainty Jimmy Choo sandals and a Danse Lente bag ($297; bergdorfgoodman.com).
