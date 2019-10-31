Oct 25, 2019 @ 12:00 PM
Look of the Day
-
October 31, 2019
1. Ciara
Ciara proved the color beige doesn't have to be boring with a trendy leather puffer coat, button-down blouse ($1,722; farfetch.com), and wide leg trousers by Carmen March.
-
October 31, 2019
2. Emilia Clarke
While visiting the Good Morning America studios, Emilia Clarke threw a Gabriela Hearst trench coat over a flouncy dress. A red Celine bag and Christian Louboutin pumps completed her outfit.
-
October 31, 2019
3. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington showed us how to wear bright colors for fall in a Sally Lapointe bell-sleeve sweater ($850; farfetch.com), python pants ($3,550; net-a-porter.com), and suede pumps. Notice the matching lipstick.
-
October 31, 2019
4. Olivia Palermo
At a celebration for David Koma, Olivia Palermo wore a black leopard print look with leather boots and a coordinating choker necklace.
-
October 31, 2019
5. Sara Sampaio
Sara Sampaio stepped out for a fun night while wearing a David Koma mini dress with a leather bodice, fun pleats, and sheer panels.
October 31, 20191 of 5
Ciara
Ciara proved the color beige doesn't have to be boring with a trendy leather puffer coat, button-down blouse ($1,722; farfetch.com), and wide leg trousers by Carmen March.
Must Reads
Oct 24, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Demi Moore Found an Outfit That Works For Every Single Fall Occasion
Oct 23, 2019 @ 9:15 AM
Emilia Clarke Wore the Sexy Cardigan Trend on the Red Carpet
Oct 22, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Kirsten Dunst Just Wore the Dreamiest Gown Ever at the InStyle Awards
Oct 18, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Helen Mirren Confirmed She's the Queen of the Red Carpet in This Dramatic Gown
Oct 17, 2019 @ 11:15 AM
Victoria Beckham Just Gave This Fall Trend a Major Upgrade
Oct 16, 2019 @ 10:45 AM