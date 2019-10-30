Oct 24, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 30, 2019
1. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez was photographed in New York City wearing Porenza Schouler loose-fitting pants and an asymmetric blouse trimmed with an unbuckled belt. Messika hoop earrings and Saint Laurent Zoe pumps ($625; net-a-porter.com) completed her winning outfit.
-
October 30, 2019
2. Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke went all out for the Last Christmas premiere in a sequin-embellished Valentino gown and and matching Taffin jewelry.
-
October 30, 2019
3. Iman
During the 4th Annual WWD Honors, Iman brought the drama in a magical Valentino gown and diamond earrings.
-
October 30, 2019
4. Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde attended a SCAD Savannah Film Festival event in a beautiful Carolina Herrera gown and belt and an Edie Parker clutch.
-
October 30, 2019
5. Kelly Ripa
At the 2019 Broadcasting & Cable Hall Of Fame Gala, Kelly Ripa wore a burgundy gown with a black sash and T-strap heels.
October 30, 20191 of 5
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez was photographed in New York City wearing Porenza Schouler loose-fitting pants and an asymmetric blouse trimmed with an unbuckled belt. Messika hoop earrings and Saint Laurent Zoe pumps ($625; net-a-porter.com) completed her winning outfit.
Must Reads
Oct 23, 2019 @ 9:15 AM
Emilia Clarke Wore the Sexy Cardigan Trend on the Red Carpet
Oct 22, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Kirsten Dunst Just Wore the Dreamiest Gown Ever at the InStyle Awards
Oct 18, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Helen Mirren Confirmed She's the Queen of the Red Carpet in This Dramatic Gown
Oct 17, 2019 @ 11:15 AM
Victoria Beckham Just Gave This Fall Trend a Major Upgrade
Oct 16, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Lupita Nyong'o Just Proved This Surprising Trend Is Here to Stay This Fall
Oct 15, 2019 @ 10:15 AM